Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sharing Economy International stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
