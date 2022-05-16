Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sharing Economy International stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

