Shard Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,363.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shard has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

