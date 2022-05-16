Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Tops $174,753.29 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $174,753.29 and $2,850.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00496270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.71 or 1.83058000 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

