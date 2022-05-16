Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

