Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 136,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

