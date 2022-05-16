Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
