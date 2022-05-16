Scotiabank Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Target Price to C$8.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dialogue Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:CARE opened at C$4.02 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$13.62.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

