Scotiabank Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$32.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWYUF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

