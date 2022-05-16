Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,947. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Scienjoy has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scienjoy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

