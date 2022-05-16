Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.36 ($7.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHA shares. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.74) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.53 ($5.82) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.49 and its 200-day moving average is €6.50. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.62).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

