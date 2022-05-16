SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $553,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,252. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

