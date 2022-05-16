SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 722 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 295,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,282.45. 39,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,730.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.