SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average of $245.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

