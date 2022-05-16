SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,165,000.

IEFA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

