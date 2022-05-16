SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $813,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

