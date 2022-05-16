SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $629,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 110,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 89,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.38. 590,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131,352. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

