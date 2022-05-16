SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,123. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

