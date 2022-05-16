SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 141,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 79,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

