SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,533. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

