SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.63 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

