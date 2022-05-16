Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.00. 622,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$25.56 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

