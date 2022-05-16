Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($31.68) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.71 ($41.80).

ETR:SZG opened at €34.04 ($35.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.85. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($51.33).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

