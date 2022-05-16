Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,673. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

