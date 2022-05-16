S.Finance (SFG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $176,124.00

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $5,068.94 and approximately $176,124.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,587.56 or 1.00039211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00107672 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

