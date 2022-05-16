Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Cap of $457,012.14

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $457,012.14 and approximately $132.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,348.15 or 1.77849696 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

