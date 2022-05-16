Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 7.3%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 28,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 798,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $820.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.