Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

