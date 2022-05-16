Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,089,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

