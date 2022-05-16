Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 5.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 124,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

