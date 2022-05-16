Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,769. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

