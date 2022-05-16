Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

ESGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.20. 1,309,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

