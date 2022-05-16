Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,048,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,632,785. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

