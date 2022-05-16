Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT Lowered to CHF 370

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 395 to CHF 370 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roche by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

