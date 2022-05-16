Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 162,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,552,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,871.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

