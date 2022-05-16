Robert W. Baird Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $133.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

