Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.