Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
