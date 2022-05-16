Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $3,741.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00053957 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

