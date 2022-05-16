RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$26.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.06.

REI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:REI.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.12. 108,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,978. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$20.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.45.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.