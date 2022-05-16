Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.11) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($59.18) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.02).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,320 ($65.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,752.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,324.74. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.68) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.78). The firm has a market cap of £86.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.74), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($710,203.30).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

