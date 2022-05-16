Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,838 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Rimini Street worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 849.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 247,347 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,697 shares of company stock worth $193,338. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

