Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of McKesson worth $66,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in McKesson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 20.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $324.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.14.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

