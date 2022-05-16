Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of AMETEK worth $56,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.01.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

