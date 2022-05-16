Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,435 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of MetLife worth $77,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MetLife by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

MET opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

