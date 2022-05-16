Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,448 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $59,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after buying an additional 1,789,008 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,823,000 after buying an additional 1,442,436 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

