Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of eBay worth $76,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

