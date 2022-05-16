Rhumbline Advisers Buys 40,808 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $63,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $323.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

