Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,354 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $67,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $136.59 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

