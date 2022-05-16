Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,241 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $70,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $265.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

