RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $141,064 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

