Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $298.83, suggesting a potential upside of 81.00%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -16.20% -19.02% -14.97% PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 19.52 -$42.04 million ($1.56) -105.83 PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 45.67 -$59.85 million N/A N/A

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

