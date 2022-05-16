Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.32) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.88. 81,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,555. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

